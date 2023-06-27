An infant was released from a hospital after receiving care for injuries that are the subject of investigation by Gettysburg Borough Police.
Last week, Chief Robert Glenny said the child, less than six months old, had received “very, very severe” injuries and had been in “extremely critical” condition.
“The baby is apparently out of the woods and released,” Glenny said Monday.
Detectives are continuing to investigate how and where the injuries occurred, and no arrests have occurred, he said.
The department received information June 12 from ChildlLine, the statewide abuse hotline, Glenny said.
The child was seen at an area medical facility and then transferred to a hospital in the region, he said.
The child is a local resident, Glenny said.
Information about suspected abuse can be reported to ChildLine toll-free 24 hours a day at 1-800-932-0313, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.