Seventeen charges were filed against a man accused of throwing a baby onto a bed and threatening to shoot people in McSherrystown.
Jaki Bowman, 25, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony child endangermen, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, seven misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats, and seven misdemeanor counts of harassment, according to a magisterial docket
At 4:29 p.m. Dec. 27, McSherrystown Police Officer Jeffry Carey Jr. was dispatched to a Main Street residence, where a woman claimed Bowman was in a room with a baby who “was crying and due to this crying, he allegedly threw her on the bed,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Carey.
The woman claimed Bowman “began shoving her” and threatened to shoot another person in the house and “shoot the house up,” according to the affidavit.
Neither the woman nor the child suffered physical injury, according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed she received a text from Bowman saying he had left his phone at the residence, that he was at a local business, and she should return the phone or “there will be problems,” according to the affidavit.
Carey checked the business and later asked Conewago Township Police to check it again, but Bowman was not found there, according to the affidavit.
