The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew in Adams County is scheduled to begin a pavement patching project next week on sections of US Route 30, commonly referred to as Chambersburg Street, and Pa. Route 34, also known as Carlisle Street, in Gettysburg Borough, according to a PennDOT release.
Weather permitting, work will be conducted on Chambersburg Street on Monday, Aug. 28 through Wednesday, Aug. 30, and on Carlisle Street on Thursday, Aug. 31 and Friday, Sept. 1. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily in each work zone with flaggers providing traffic control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.