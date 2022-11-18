The South Mountain Audubon Society will offer a program on mushrooms and fungi on Monday, Nov. 21, presented by John and Cheryl Dawson.
“They will share their passion for mycology in ‘An Introduction to the World of Mushrooms and Fungi,’” according to a society release.
Social time and refreshments will begin at 7 p.m. with a brief business meeting at 7:30 p.m., followed by the program. The meeting will be held at the Adams County Ag Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. The program is free and open to the public, and there is ample free parking.
Dr. John Dawson is professor emeritus of mathematics at Penn State York. Mycology has long been a subject of interest to him and his wife, Cheryl, and has become their principal avocation in retirement.
Past president of the Eastern Penn Mushroomers, John is especially interested in photographing microfungi. He is also a member of the New Jersey Mycological Association, to whose newsletter he has contributed a regular column for more than 20 years. His column, “Who’s in a name?” profiles individuals commemorated in fungal eponyms. Cheryl served for many years as secretary/treasurer of the Eastern Penn Mushroomers, and is especially interested in using mushrooms to dye yarn.
