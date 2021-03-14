The deadline of April 1 for Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars’ scholarship application is quickly approaching. Due to the community’s support of the Lincoln4Lincoln(L4L) fundraiser in February celebrating President Lincoln’s birthday, the total scholarship amount being awarded is now $135,000. Any graduating senior who lives in the Gettysburg Area School District and attends public, private, cyber, or home schooled classes is eligible and invited to apply at www.gettysburgdfs.org. L4L donations are still being accepted on the website.
