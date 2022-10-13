John’s Meals, a nonprofit organization under the Upper Adams Christians Together (UACT) umbrella, marks its ninth school year of packing and delivering weekend supplemental meal bags to students and their siblings in the Upper Adams School District, according to a release from the organization.
These youngsters reside in food insecure homes, according to Angie Vines, program coordinator.
Each school week, bags with five meals and fresh fruit and snacks are delivered to second through sixth graders at Biglerville Elementary School and Upper Adams Intermediate School in Arendtsville, she said.
John’s Meals also supplies breakfast bars to students at Biglerville Middle and High schools; the bars are given to youth who have not eaten breakfast before going to school.
A 10-member board manages the administration of John’s Meals, in addition to about 70 volunteers. Upper Adams-area churches, organizations, businesses, and individuals donate food items to fulfill the four rotating menus. Financial donations and grant funding helps purchase food items.
Donors and volunteers have worked well together to provide 121,437 weekend meals over the first eight years of service, according to Vines.
In 2021-22, John’s Meals packed and delivered 3,176 bags, totaling 15,880 meals for the participating students and their siblings. Due to rising food prices, this year we expect more families will need John’s Meals’ service, and expenses will be higher.
John’s Meals is now delivering over 40% more food bags than the prior school year, said Vines.
“Please mail financial donations to UACT/John’s Meals, PO Box 593, Arendtsville, PA 17303,” she said.
Gifts to UACT/John’s Meals at the Adams County Community Foundation’s 2022 Giving Spree on Nov. 3, will be greatly appreciated, and put to excellent use helping Upper Adams’ youngsters living in food-insecure homes.
“Financial gifts are appreciated for current needs and/or donated to our endowment that will provide John’s Meals funds for years to come,” she said.
Giving Spree donor forms are now available or visit ACCFGivingSpree.org on Nov. 3 to donate online. Help John’s Meals reach its goal of $20,000, she said.
To learn more about John’s Meals or to find out how to volunteer, contact Vines at 4vines752@comcast.net or call 717-253-8624.
“Thank you for helping John’s Meals feed hungry children in our community,” she said.
