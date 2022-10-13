meals

Taylor’s Greenhouse recently presented a check, which included customer donations, to John’s Meals, a program which assists Upper Adams youngsters living in food-insecure situations. A check for $1,014.33 was presented to Angie Vines, John’s Meals program coordinator, by Kurt Taylor, left, and Kent Taylor. (Submitted Photo)

John’s Meals, a nonprofit organization under the Upper Adams Christians Together (UACT) umbrella, marks its ninth school year of packing and delivering weekend supplemental meal bags to students and their siblings in the Upper Adams School District, according to a release from the organization.

These youngsters reside in food insecure homes, according to Angie Vines, program coordinator.

