Adams County
American Cancer Society’s Adams County Relay For Life fundraiser is Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-10 p.m. at Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. This team walking event to fight cancer also features food trucks, craft vendors, entertainment, WellSpan’s mobile mammography van to tour, a cancer survivor celebration and a luminaria ceremony. Register at www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty.
————
Adams County Literacy Council is raising money for its Adult Education Program. Visit Hoss’s restaurant, York Road, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they will donate 20% of the bill check to the program. Pick up a donation card at the office or have one emailed. Group Name: ACLC Group # 127973. For more information call 717-479-7032 or 717-479-7033.
————
HGAC Educational Speakers program presents “Three Young Men In Gettysburg, 1863, Daniel Skelly, Albertus McCreary, and Gates Fahnestock” by Gettysburg Licensed Town Guide Ted Hirt on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Building, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg. Free and open to the public.
Biglerville
Upper Adams School District’s Canner football team is sponsoring a stuff the jeep food drive for the Upper Adams Food Pantry Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Kennie’s Market. Team members will be in uniform soliciting cash and/or food items. Any donated cash will be turned into food items at the market after the event.
Buchanan Valley
The Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, monthly meat raffle is Aug. 18. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal at 6 p.m. Meal is chicken, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and desserts. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
Fairfield
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall Sunday, Aug. 13, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread sticks, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs available. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-642-8815.
————
Kids and Adults Puzzle Exchange on Aug. 16, 1-2 p.m. at Carroll Valley Park at the Big Pavilion, 5685 Fairfield Road. All sizes are welcome but make sure they are complete. Call Robin at 717-642-6578 for more information.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Gettysburg Family Restaurant. Guests are welcome.
————
Grow up in Colt Park in the 50s-90s? Or still live there? A reunion is planned for former Colt Park “kids” Sunday, Aug. 13, 12-5 p.m. at the Kiwanis pavilion at the rec park, off of Queen Street. Bring a covered dish or a dessert to share and your own drinks. If interested in attending, send an email to ruthschr@yahoo.com. If you have old photos to share, send them to the same email to be printed for display.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at The Hunterstown Diner. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the rec park’s Sterner Building parking area at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 to walk, with lunch at Ruby Tuesdays at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, is Aug. 17-19 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
Hunterstown
Crafters and vendors are needed for the Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church bazaar Oct. 21, 174 Red Bridge Road. Call 717-797-6155 to rent a table.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 64th class reunion Thursday, Aug. 10, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover, at 11 a.m. All classmates, as well as former classmates, are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for more information.
McSherrystown
The Delone Class of 1968 will hold its 55th class reunion/gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Inn 94. Cards and letters not being sent. RSVP to Mike Shanebrook at 717-334-2069 or 717-476-8205, Russ Flickinger at 717-634-8807 or Dave Swope at 717-624-8134 by Saturday, Aug. 26 if attending.
New Oxford
Fill a brown bag clothing sale, $5 per bag, Friday, Aug. 11 to Thursday, Aug, 17, at Immaculate Conception Thrift Shop, 101 N. Peters St. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association’s BBQ chicken feed is Saturday, Aug. 19. Reservation due by Aug. 13 by calling Steve at 717-642-8496.
York Springs
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., will hold it 16th annual Children’s Book Fair Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free books for preschool to young adult youth. Hot dog lunch beginning at 11 a.m. For more information, contact the church at office@yorkspringslutheran.org.
————
Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society quilt show is Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 408 Main Street, in honor of the town’s 155th anniversary. The event will feature over 50 quilts, vendors, food, a raffle and children’s activities. It will feature quilts with an historic connection to the area or the work of local quilters.
