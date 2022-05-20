Lebanon Valley College senior Robert Moul, ‘22, an ACS chemistry and neuroscience double major, was named a Fulbright Finalist and will conduct research in Hungary, according to a college release.
He will conduct full-time research with the chemical biology research group at Budapest’s Research Centre for Natural Sciences.
Moul, from East Berlin, is the 12th LVC student in the past six years and the first since 2020 to be named a Fulbright Finalist. The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government.
“I will work to design novel neurotransmitter photocages to further our knowledge of the impact that various neurotransmitters have on the function of our nervous system,” said Moul.
In preparation for his Fulbright experience, Moul conducts research at a biochemical level in his neuroscience major. He also completed behavioral studies through the Biology Department that fueled his honors research proposal and summer research.
Moul first learned about the Fulbright Program as an LVC sophomore by attending a seminar presented by Dr. Philip Benesch, chair of social sciences, associate professor of political science, and director of pre-law and external scholarships and fellowships.
“That initially sparked my interest in applying to various scholarships, and the Fulbright program was a great match for my interest and experience in research,” said Moul. “I have never traveled abroad, so I am very excited to see what life is like in different areas of the world. I am most looking forward to learning about different cultures and values and trying new cuisine.”
Along with his research experience, Moul joined other LVC students to help choose the recipe and brew this year’s Flying Dutchmen Ale, a project between the College and Snitz Creek Brewery. He also is a member of the Tri Beta, Gamma Sigma Epsilon, and Sigma Alpha Pi honor societies and has presented work at the College’s annual Inquiry celebration.
“I was not as involved as I wanted to be in high school, so I came to LVC with a mindset to be involved,” said Moul. “However, I did not think I would have the academic and personal growth opportunities I found at LVC. I have accomplished more than I ever thought and gained interests in many new areas.”
As he heads toward graduation, Moul said it’s the relationships with his classmates, professors, and other LVC staff that have made an impact.
“Two of the primary reasons I chose LVC were the constant support from the faculty and staff and their desire for students to succeed. This support exceeded any expectations I had, and the relationships that I made will shape my future and last a lifetime.”
