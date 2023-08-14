Adams County
The Gettysburg Library will be closed Monday, Aug. 14 through Tuesday, Aug. 22 for removal of the 1960’s boiler. Other branches are open.
————
Adams County Literacy Council is raising money for its Adult Education Program. Visit Hoss’s restaurant, York Road, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they will donate 20% of the bill check to the program. Pick up a donation card at the office or have one emailed. Group Name: ACLC Group # 127973. For more information call 717-479-7032 or 717-479-7033.
————
HGAC Educational Speakers program presents “Three Young Men In Gettysburg, 1863, Daniel Skelly, Albertus McCreary, and Gates Fahnestock” by Gettysburg Licensed Town Guide Ted Hirt on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Building, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg. Free and open to the public.
————
Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County is holding an Ice Cream Walk Tuesday, Aug. 15, during regular hours of participating ice cream shops. Buy tickets, while supplies last from Mr. G’s Gift Shop. Walkers may receive one specialty small cone of choice from five of the nine participating businesses. The walk is one to two miles.
Biglerville
The community is invited to the breakfast the last Saturday of the month at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St. Next breakfast is Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 a.m. Program will be by Ruth Lawrence of Compassion Transport Services. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365.
Buchanan Valley
The Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, monthly meat raffle is Aug. 18. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal at 6 p.m. Meal is chicken, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and desserts. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
Conewago Township
Southeastern Adams County Volunteer Services (SAVES), 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, will host a carry-out only BBQ Chicken Dinner Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or sold out. Meal includes half a BBQ chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll and butter, drink (soda, tea, water). Cost is $10 in advance by calling 717-637-9621 by Sept. 9; or $12 afterwards. Proceeds benefit SAVES Apparatus Replacement Capital Campaign.
Fairfield
Kids and Adults Puzzle Exchange on Aug. 16, 1-2 p.m. at Carroll Valley Park at the Big Pavilion, 5685 Fairfield Road. All sizes are welcome but make sure they are complete. Call Robin at 717-642-6578 for more information.
————
Music in the Park is Sunday, Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m. at Hamiltonban Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road. This is the last event for the summer and will feature music by Cumberland Shakedown. Since performing last year, an upright bass has been added to the group enhancing its. Bring a lawn chair. The park commission will once again provide a sweet treat. For more information, call 717-253-7395.
————
Fairfield Area Historical Society will host Bradley M. Gottfried speaking on “Civil War Battles in and around Fairfield” Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Village Hall, 108 W. Main St. Everyone welcome. Light refreshments.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at The Hunterstown Diner. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the rec park’s Sterner Building parking area at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 to walk, with lunch at Ruby Tuesdays at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at C&D restaurant in New Oxford on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 12 noon.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at Friendly’s restaurant, Steinwehr Avenue, at 12 noon on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Class members, spouses and friends are welcome.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, is Aug. 17-19 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
Hunterstown
Crafters and vendors are needed for the Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church bazaar Oct. 21, 174 Red Bridge Road. Call 717-797-6155 to rent a table.
McSherrystown
The Delone Class of 1968 will hold its 55th class reunion/gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Inn 94. Cards and letters not being sent. RSVP to Mike Shanebrook at 717-334-2069 or 717-476-8205, Russ Flickinger at 717-634-8807 or Dave Swope at 717-624-8134 by Saturday, Aug. 26 if attending.
New Oxford
Fill a brown bag clothing sale, $5 per bag, Friday, Aug. 11 to Thursday, Aug. 17, at Immaculate Conception Thrift Shop, 101 N. Peters St. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association’s BBQ chicken feed is Saturday, Aug. 19. Reservation due by Aug. 13 by calling Steve at 717-642-8496.
York Springs
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., will hold it 16th annual Children’s Book Fair Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free books for preschool to young adult youth. Hot dog lunch beginning at 11 a.m. For more information, contact the church at office@yorkspringslutheran.org.
