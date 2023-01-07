Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) invites the community to attend a celebration of Tom Jolin’s 18 years of dedicated service. Jolin is a founder of HABPI.

The reception will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 5:30-7 p.m. in the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, according to a HABPI release. Light refreshments will be served.

