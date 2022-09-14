The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS), celebrating 16 years offering planetarium programs to the public, is now offering Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families, and Saturday evening for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium, according to a YCAS release.
“This month we are featuring a children’s program, One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure, and Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast. For older family members, there is Forward! To the Moon, and From Earth to the Universe,” the release reads.
