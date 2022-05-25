The inaugural “Jazz al Fresco” benefit event is set for Thursday, June 9, at the new pavilion stage on the campus of the United Lutheran Seminary, according to a Gettysburg Brass Band Festival (GBBF) release.
York native Tim Warfield will join the Eric Byrd Trio as featured soloist. Warfield is recognized throughout the United States as one of the finest jazz tenor saxophonists of his generation, according to the release.
“A graduate of William Penn High School, he enjoys a stellar career as a recording artist and has performed with world-renowned musicians Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Dizzy Gillespie, Shirley Scott, Terrell Stafford, and Joey DeFrancesco to name a few,” the release reads.
Warfield says he is “thankful for the invitation and very much looking forward to playing at the GBBF inaugural Jazz al Fresco benefit. I admire Gettysburg for consistently supporting the arts as they do. I’ve always felt welcomed to the area and have had several opportunities to perform throughout the years there in various musical settings, my last being a guest soloist and clinician with the Gettysburg College Jazz Ensemble. I enjoyed recording with Eric with his trio on his CD release, Sacred Music Vol. 1: Saints Are Still Marching. They are upstanding gentleman as well as fine musicians. This will be an event not to be missed.”
Trombonist Harry Watters and his exceptional Washington, D.C.-based quintet will perform the opening set.
Warfield is assistant professor of music at Temple University and coordinates the jazz graduate program. He also serves as a board member and artistic director for the Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz and was recently appointed as a member of the Pennsylvania Council for the Arts.
Chris Hovan (All About Jazz) says “with a breathy and soulful timbre, Warfield’s tenor voice is immediately identifiable; his compositions seek to explore a vociferous and spiritual platform that harkens back to the days of Coltrane.”
The Gettysburg Brass Band Festival is in its 25th year and attracts some 2,500 listeners annually to main stage performances at the United Lutheran Seminary and venues around the borough, according to the release.
Brass bands are the main feature of the festival that concludes with the poignant Taps Tribute on Saturday evening. GBBF Steering Committee member Buzz Jones relates that “cabaret table seating, New Orleans-style food, and full bar service will contribute to a festive night of live music as the summer season begins. We are grateful for the marvelous community interest in this event that will support future festival programming. A good time will be had by all!”
The tent area will open at 6:30 p.m. with music from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Seating is limited and tickets should be purchased by May 27. Reservation information and the complete four-day festival schedule are available at https://www.gettysburgbrassbandfestival.com.
