Totem Pole Playhouse, America’s summer theater, located in Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, has a lineup of popular performances at the theater in the woods yet to stage this season.
Totem Pole Playhouse will premiere the family-friendly and popular heartwarming musical, “Annie,” sure to enchant patrons.
“Annie” is a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score is based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray and features some of the greatest musical theater hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.” Annie, a plucky orphan, finds adventure after fun-filled adventure and a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
“Annie,” tried and true family entertainment, stages July 7–23, with sponsorship by F&M Trust.
Back by popular demand, Totem Pole Playhouse will present the exciting “Million Dollar Quarter,” bringing that legendary December night to life when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.
This show features an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.
Get ready to jam with the greats of rock-n-roll in “Million Dollar Quartet” July 28 through Aug. 13, sponsored by Valley Agency Insurance.
Closing out the season, “On Golden Pond,” returns to Totem Pole Playhouse after more than 30 years.
A classic American comedic drama that’s every bit as touching, warm, and witty today as when it debuted off-Broadway in 1978, the play explores the turbulent relationship between father and daughter, the generation gap between young and old, and the difficulties of a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage, all combined in a play that effortlessly illustrates the hilarious, heartbreaking, human moments of which life is made.
Visit the theater for the staging of “On Golden Pond” Aug. 18 to Sept. 3, with sponsorship by Walker & Spang and GDC IT Solutions.
Tickets and subscriptions are on sale by calling the Totem Pole Playhouse Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 717-352-2164.
