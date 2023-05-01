U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-PA, chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, last week introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a release from his office.

The VITAL Act would increase investment in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program and ensure that developers are building more accessible housing units that are designed for older adults and people with disabilities, and located within communities where residents can walk or move around easily in wheelchairs, according to the release.

