Adams County
The Apple Core Band invites the public to a free concert Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Woods, 3047 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. Donations will be accepted to benefit area cancer patients. For more information, call or text 717-253-3430. Chairs will be provided. Concert will be held rain or shine.
Historic Gettysburg-Adams County’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open on Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The warehouse is located at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (state Route 116), Gettysburg.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Bendersville
The Bendersville Fire Company Carnival continues through Saturday, Aug. 6, opening at 4 p.m. daily. Hot meals available. Entertainment nightly.
Biglerville
The Plank Reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 7, at Oakside Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees should bring a covered dish and beverage.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, is holding an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the church hall on Sunday, Aug. 21, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs are available. All are welcome and no reservations are needed. For additional information, call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Hoss’s, York Road, at noon.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at Hoss’s, York Road.
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
Codependents Anonymous meetings are held via Zoom Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.; the last Saturday of the month is in-person at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 130 N. Stratton St. For more information, call Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Ridgewood Development at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to walk in the area, before lunch at Hoss’s at 11 a.m. If unable to walk, attend the lunch. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Along with steamed crabs, there will be fried chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, a meat and cheese appetizer, with assorted beverages included with ticket purchase, which is $60 and available until Sept. 8. No take outs. Small games of chance will be available during the feed at an additional cost. For ticket purchase and more information, call 717-778-5377 or 717-334-5151.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival is Aug. 17-20 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Aug. 17, will celebrate 60 years of service to the Heidlersburg community with fire trucks, food and games; Aug. 18, Troy Engle and The Southern Sky entertaining, dinner will be turkey/oyster platter 5-9 p.m.; Aug. 19, Dean Crawford & The Dan River Band, fish/oyster platter 5-9 p.m.; and Aug. 20, The Amish Outlaws, oyster platter 4:30-9 p.m. Roast beef platters nightly. Air conditioned hall, free parking at 2720 Heidlersburg Road, along state Route 234 one mile west of U.S. Route 15. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Area Historical Society will hold its second walking tour on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., focusing on Early Oxford — Town and will be about 65 minutes in length. Meet at the Town Circle to experience the history of the borough.
