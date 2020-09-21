The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H, will conduct car seat events in Adams County to coincide with National Child Passenger Safety Week. Troopers certified as car seat technicians will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 21, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25, at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, Gettysburg Village Drive. All events are free to attend. Safety protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of everyone at the events.
