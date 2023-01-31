Adams County
A Woman’s Purse is hosting its 16th annual auction at the Gettysburg Wyndham Thursday, March 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door for $45. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the United Way of Adams County, 717-334-5809, or online at uwadams.org, additional fee applies. This event supports the Independent Living Program for local youth and the Ready to Learn early education initiative at United Way.
Grants are available to support local environmental projects and education through the Adams County Fund for the Environment. Application deadline is Feb. 13 at AdamsCountyCF.org.
Church Women United will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Chaplain Angel Perez, director of Adams Christian Prison Ministries, will be the guest speaker. Luncheon will be provided for $4. Special welcome to newcomers.
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
Perkins restaurant, York Road, Gettysburg will donate 15% of people’s bill on Feb. 21, to Prince of Peace church, which will be matched by the church, and the total given to local charities. Patrons must present a coupon to the cashier to participate. Coupons cannot be handed out at the door. Request a coupon beforehand by emailing secretary@gettysburgepiscopal.com.
The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County plans a guided winter hike to Caledonia State Park Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Park in Lot 2 past. Hike the Ramble Trail which follows the millrace, and passes through one of the oldest white pine plantations in the state. Trail is rocky with light elevation; hikers may opt to climb the Appalachian Trail which is moderate to hard. There will be leaders for both hikes. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring a water bottle. Hikes are held rain or shine except for severe weather. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Biglerville
Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Feb. 15, at Hoss’s, York Road, Gettysburg. RSVP to Larry or Nancy at 717-334-8251 by Feb. 6.
Bingo will be held Feb. 2, at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. Doors open at 5 p.m. Kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host a shrimp feed on Feb. 4. All-you-can-eat shrimp, chicken and full buffet. Doors open at 4 p.m.; meal at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30. For tickets or information, call 717-677-0870.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host basket bingo on Feb. 12; 20 games of basket bingo with lunch included for $25. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1 p.m. For more information, call Linda at 717-677-6408.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meat raffle on Feb. 17. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. All meat prizes are from Steely Meats of Fayetteville. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Cashtown
Cashtown Community Fire Department will host family-style oyster dinners on Feb. 2-3, starting at 4:30 p.m. Adult meals are $28; children 6-12, $14; and under 6 eat for free.
Fairfield
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall on Sunday Feb. 19, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and youngsters under 6 eat free. Carry outs are available. All are welcome. More information by calling 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev. J. Caleb McClure, pastor of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. All men are welcome.
St. Joseph the Worker Church, 12 E. Hanover St., will have its spring bazaar/yard sale, April 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parish center. Vendors: inside space, $25; outside, $10. Contact Michelle Study at 717-476-2297 or Susan Funari at 717-357-2866 or the parish office at 717-334-2510.
St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., is hosting it 31st annual fastnacht sale Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-10 a.m. Pre-order at StJamesGettysburg.org and select Order Fastnachts, or call 717-337-1372. Extras will be made, but pre-ordering is suggested.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Perkins. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Oakside Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 to walk with lunch at Hunterstown Diner at 11 a.m. Call 717-339-9389 for more information.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch on Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Perkin’s Restaurant, York Road.
Littlestown
Nonprofits serving Littlestown may apply for grants to meet community needs through the Fund for Littlestown. Deadline is March 20. Details at AdamsCountyCF.org.
