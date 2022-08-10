If you missed getting a thick and tasty milkshake at the recent fair, fear not, the Arendtsville Lions Club is opening its restaurant at the South Mountain Fairgrounds Thursday, Aug. 11, in conjunction with a Holstein Judging Show being held there, according to a Lions release.
With no admission charge to the show, the Lions will be on hand 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. raising funds for their various philanthropic endeavors by serving breakfast sandwiches and lunch items, in addition to whipping up their chocolate and vanilla milkshakes, similar to those sold at the annual farm show.
The public is invited to drop by to purchase breakfast or lunch.
Although most folks might only think about the yearly fair held at the grounds just outside Arendtsville, the site is utilized by a number of events, and the Arendtsville Lions often open their restaurant for these goings-on.
“The South Mountain Fairgrounds has events throughout the year, not just the Fair and Apple Harvest. Events include weddings, Gem Stone Show, Dinosaur Drive through, Community Yard Sale, and various animal judging contests. The Arendtsville Lions opens our restaurant for some of the larger events like the Holstein Judging Show on Aug. 11,” the release reads.
The Arendtsville Lions Club makes donations to a variety of other organizations.
The Lions Club purpose is to: “Create and foster a spirit of understanding among the peoples of the world. To Promote the principles of good government and good citizenship. To Take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community,” the release reads.
Some of the organizations the Lions aid include: Arendtsville Fire Company; Arendtsville Intermediate School programs and activities; Arendtsville Walking Trail; Adams County Office for Aging; Adams County Transit Authority; American Cancer Society; American Heart Association; American Red Cross; Arendtsville Vocational School; Beacon Lodge 500 Club; Biglerville High School activities; Boy Scouts Troop 70; breast cancer awareness; Children’s Aid Society; disaster relief; eye exams in local schools; Faith in Action ACOFA; food pantry; For Sight Vision; Girl Scouts; Habitat for Humanity; Holiday Family Outreach; Lions Band; Lions’ Quest; Mission of Mercy; Muscular Dystrophy; SPCA; Special Olympics; Upper Adams Senior Center; and SCCAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.