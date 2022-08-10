If you missed getting a thick and tasty milkshake at the recent fair, fear not, the Arendtsville Lions Club is opening its restaurant at the South Mountain Fairgrounds Thursday, Aug. 11, in conjunction with a Holstein Judging Show being held there, according to a Lions release.

With no admission charge to the show, the Lions will be on hand 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. raising funds for their various philanthropic endeavors by serving breakfast sandwiches and lunch items, in addition to whipping up their chocolate and vanilla milkshakes, similar to those sold at the annual farm show.

