Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.