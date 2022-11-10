The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis annual Holiday Nut Sale is back with all the old favorites as well as two new offerings.
This year the club has added 12-ounce bags of roasted and salted cashews for $12 and 4-ounce pecan logs for $5, according to a release from the organization.
Event organizer Brandt Ensor, the club’s treasurer, said all the items have arrived and are available for sale at no increase over last year’s prices.
The 10-ounce packages of cinnamon glazed pecans, 12-ounce chocolate covered pecans and 8-ounce caramel clusters are again available for $10. The price of the popular 16-ounce bags of pecan pieces is still $14, and the large seven-way assorted gift tin, which offers a bit of everything, will still cost $35.
All profits from the pecan sale will support three service leaderships groups: K-Kids Club at Lincoln Elementary School; the Builders Club at Gettysburg Middle School; and the Key Club at Gettysburg High School, in addition to a variety of other programs that benefit Adams County youths and their families, including Upper Adams Reading is Fundamental, the Penguin Project, the Shining Stars Therapeutic Riding Ministry, the Special Olympics, United Way’s Ready to Learn and Back-to-School programs, the GARA playground, the Gettysburg Fire Department fire prevention programs, Ruth’s Harvest, Tender Care, AGAPE, Gettysburg High School JROTC, Holiday Family Outreach, HOBY and the Adams County Library System.
