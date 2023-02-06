aprk

At left, four historic Gettysburg battlefield houses are available for lease. (Photo Courtesy National Park Service, Gettysburg National Military Park)

Gettysburg National Military Park is charged with the protection and preservation of 147 historic structures, many of which witnessed the Battle of Gettysburg, the resulting devastation of life and property, and ultimately the recovery of the landscape and local community.

The National Park Service (NPS) Historic Leasing Program offers an innovative approach to preservation by leveraging private funds to preserve historic buildings for future generations, according to an NPS release.

