Gettysburg National Military Park is charged with the protection and preservation of 147 historic structures, many of which witnessed the Battle of Gettysburg, the resulting devastation of life and property, and ultimately the recovery of the landscape and local community.
The National Park Service (NPS) Historic Leasing Program offers an innovative approach to preservation by leveraging private funds to preserve historic buildings for future generations, according to an NPS release.
Gettysburg National Military Park announced the availability of four historic structures on the battlefield for lease for the purpose of short-term vacation rentals (AirBNB/VRBO style).
These properties are located within the heart of the battlefield, near iconic destinations such as Little Round Top, Devil’s Den, and the Wheatfield. They offer a unique opportunity to provide visitors with an immersive overnight experience while remaining accessible to the general public and creating revenue to support preservation efforts across the park.
• Bushman Farmhouse: Located within sight of Little Round Top, the division of Confederate Major General John Bell Hood occupied the property on July 2, 1863, with as many as 7,000 Confederate soldiers moving through the farm on their way to assault the Union position at Little Round Top, Devils Den, and the Wheatfield.
• Slyder Farmhouse: Located just south of Devil’s Den, the property was occupied by elements of the Second United States Sharpshooters on July 2, 1863, who transformed it into a formidable defensive position. These Union soldiers held their position until that afternoon when a deadly battle ensued with Alabamians and Texans of Evander Law’s and Jerome Robertson’s Confederate brigades and Union troops were driven back.
• Rose Farmhouse: Located along Emmitsburg Road, the Rose farm gained tragic notoriety as the “bloodiest farm” in American history when, over the course of three hours on the afternoon of July 2, 1863, as many as 20,000 men battled across the fields, woods, and ridges surrounding the house. As many as 6,000 men were killed, wounded, or captured, transforming the once peaceful property into a scene of “devastation, desolation, and death.”
• Althoff Farmhouse: Located just east of Devil’s Den, this farmhouse was constructed just after the battle. On July 2, 1863, the log home present at the time was occupied by Confederate troops who harassed Union soldiers until six members of the 6th Pennsylvania Reserves volunteered to take the house and drive out the Confederates. In 1897, these six men were awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroism.
This lease opportunity is open to all interested people and businesses on a competitive basis. The proposal judged best under the proposal selection criteria will be given an opportunity to negotiate a final lease agreeable to both the selected offeror and NPS. Those interested in this opportunity may obtain the Request for Proposals and other required information online at https://www.nps.gov/gett/getinvolved/do-business-with-us.htm.
Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than March 27, to Deanna Harrison at Deanna_Harrison@nps.gov and should include “Gettysburg RFP” in the subject line.
Site tours may be scheduled by appointment only until March 6, and must occur Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Questions must be submitted no later than March 6. All responses will be provided in writing and made available to all offerors by posting on the above website. Contact Harrison at Deanna_Harrison@nps.gov to schedule site visits and submit questions.
“We anticipate that evaluation of proposals and negotiation will require 6-8 weeks and that the effective lease date will be on or about June 1, 2023,” the release reads.
