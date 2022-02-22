The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Feb. 8.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
William Coleman, 42, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.10%, and violating the speed limit Oct. 2, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Redmond, 28, of Littlestown, was charged with violating the speed limit, three counts related to driving under the influence, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16% Sept. 27, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Britany Hartless, 34, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence and excessive window tinting Aug. 30, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Jared Smith, 37, of York, was charged with excessive window tinting, obscured license plates, and two counts related to driving under the influence May 9, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Tia Stull, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence and lacking rear lights Sept. 23, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Wilman Reyes Sorto, 24, of Allentown, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing a controlled substance, and violating the speed limit Sept. 23, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Dauno Rodriguez, 38, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence and violating the speed limit Sept. 30, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Teakea Queen, 27, of Frederick Md., was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence and violating the speed limit Sept. 30, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Troy Fowler, 41, of Fairfield, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, and a traffic lane violation Oct. 16, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
John Reynolds, 32, of North Potomac, Md., was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence, possessing a small amount of marijuana, violating the speed limit, and lacking rear lights Oct. 5, 2002, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Russell Livingston, 60, of East Berlin, was charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude a police officer, disobeying traffic-control signals, two counts related to driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on the right side of the roadway when not permitted, and disorderly conduct Nov. 10, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Kayla Thurber, 22, of Littlestown, was charged with retail theft Nov. 3, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Luke Smith, 26, of Biglerville, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence, possessing a small amount of marijuana, and possessing drug paraphernalia July 20, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Matthew Smith, 49, of Hanover, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence and possessing a small amount of marijuana Sept. 15, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jordon Davis, 30, of Orlando, Fla., was charged with carrying firearms without a license and improperly displaying a registration plate Jan. 4 in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Dennis Myers, 46, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts related to child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility between Sept. 24, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Robert Johnson, 54, of Parkville, Md., was charged with making a false written statement regarding a firearm purchase and making a false statement July 11, 2020, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Chad Emig, 37, of Abbottstown, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence, driving without a license, violating the speed limit, and careless driving June 6, 2020, in Adams County. The case was waived to county court.
Emily Brown, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with violating the speed limit and two counts related to driving under the influence Sept. 30, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Olivia Bareham, 24, of Parkville, Md., was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence and excessive window tinting Nov. 4, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Lemuel Crawford, 27, of Hanover, was charged with driving with an expired registration and two counts related to driving under the influence Oct. 7, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Danny Aponte-Leon, 45, of Gettysburg, was charged with obstructing administration of law, driving under the influence, and driving on roadways laned for traffic Jan. 15 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Berry, 22, of Gettysburg, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to minors Oct. 30, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Ernesto Jimenez-Rogel, 37, of Gettysburg, was charged with burglary, loitering and prowling at night, and criminal trespassing Dec. 22, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Eleuterio Leon, 40, of Gettysburg, was charged with indecent assault and harassment June 18, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Barton Weikel, 63, of Biglerville, was charged with driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, excessive window tinting, two counts related to driving under the influence, possessing a small amount of marijuana, and possessing drug paraphernalia May 6, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Barton Weikel, 63, of Shippensburg, was charged with possessing a controlled substance Nov. 30, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Alexandra Pond, 20, of Gettysburg, was charged with possessing a controlled substance and possessing a small amount of marijuana Sept. 28, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Kaitlyn Glass, 27, of Waynesboro, was charged with violating the speed limit and two counts related to driving under the influence Oct. 16, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Miracle Thomas, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with violating the speed limit and two counts related to driving under the influence Oct. 18, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Justin Lann, 19, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, and failing to stop at a red light Oct. 3, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
William Banfield, 21, of Gettysburg, was charged with theft and criminal mischief Nov. 14, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Jaclynn Cross, 33, of Landover, Md., was charged with five counts related to driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16%, and a traffic lane violation Sept. 26, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Thomas Ciccarone, 18, of Gettysburg, was charged with theft and criminal mischief Nov. 14, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Brett Ginac, 21, of Gettysburg, was charged with theft and criminal mischief Nov. 14, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Hannah Wilson, 22, of Biglerville, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property Oct. 14, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Aaron Hirsch, 31, of Dillsburg, was charged with violating the speed limit, excessive window tinting, careless driving, reckless driving, and two counts related to driving under the influence Sept. 10, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Taylor Pyles, 25, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence and violating the speed limit Oct. 26, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jackson Swihart, 21, of Miami, Fla., was charged with excessive window tinting and two counts related to driving under the influence Dec. 2, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Anthony Bach, 44, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence, failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, and driving on roadways laned for traffic Oct. 31, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.