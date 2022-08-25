The First-Year Walk, a Gettysburg College tradition, will alter its route through town Thursday.
Working with local officials, college administrators altered the walk through the streets for the approximately 800 students and staff.
Instead of occupying Baltimore Street for the majority of the walk, the campus ensemble will use South Washington Street to make its way to the National Cemetery on the south side of town. After hearing opening remarks from college President Bob Iuliano, students and staff will depart from Christ Chapel on campus and move down Carlisle Street into Lincoln Square. The crowd will then exit west onto Chambersburg Street before resuming the trek south on Washington Street.
The walk will continue down South Washington Street and cross over the intersection with Steinwehr Avenue to Taneytown Road. Students will pass the National Cemetery and enter a small field south of the parking lot adjacent to the Leister Farm House, site of Union General George Meade’s headquarters during the Battle of Gettysburg.
All members of the incoming class of students will listen to a rendition of Lincoln’s famous speech and keynote remarks by McKinley Melton, the Kermit O. Paxton and Renee A. Paxton Endowed Teaching Chair and associate professor of English. Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing will welcome the new members of the community and continue another time-honored tradition of giving the key to the city of Gettysburg to a representative of the first-year class. This year’s recipient is Gettysburg High School graduate Tiger Frenette.
“The First-Year Walk is one of our most cherished tradition,” said Iuliano. “From our students’ earliest moments on campus, they gain a deeper understanding of our history and how President Lincoln’s enduring Address continues to guide us today. In many ways, the First-Year Walk represents the very best of what it means to live and learn in this remarkable community. It is a truly moving event.”
Following the ceremony, the gathering will cross over Taneytown Road and walk through the National Cemetery alongside the final resting places of more than 3,500 soldiers from the Civil War and thousands of other soldiers from other American conflicts. Breaking up into smaller groups, students and staff will make their way back through town on sidewalks, giving the newcomers an opportunity to engage with the community and visit local businesses along the way.
The First-Year Walk is part of the college’s orientation schedule to welcome new students and their families to the community.
