The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Sept. 11.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
James Sponseller, 42, of Aspers, was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol March 11, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
James Maust, 61, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .08-.10 and driving with a BAC .02 or greater on a suspended license for the first violation June 25, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ella Andras, 19, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of intimidation of witnesses or victims and two counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution June 6-14, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
David Pluchinsky, 41, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of criminal trespass July 25, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Terry Wetzel, 30, of Mount Airy, Md., was charged with one count each of trespassing in an area with a “no trespassing” sign posted, theft from a motor vehicle, and theft by unlawful taking July 22, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Steven Mathis, 58, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, habitually driving on a suspended license, fraudulent use of a registration plate, driving an uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, and driving an unregistered vehicle Feb. 17, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
