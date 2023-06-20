The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced $1.5 million in grant funding is available to establish or expand opportunities for practicing paraeducators in Pennsylvania schools to become special education teachers at no cost while actively learning and working in their school, according to a PDE release.

“One of the most efficient ways we can create a robust pipeline of high-quality educators is by allowing paraprofessionals to earn credentials while they’re already working in the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “These individuals serve their students and their communities every day and have the skills, passion, and purpose to transition seamlessly from paraprofessional to educator.”

