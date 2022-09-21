Adams County
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
Biglerville High School Homecoming Parade is Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. Parade starts at the Biglerville Fire Hall and and ends at Musselman Stadium along Main Street. The crowning of the homecoming king and queen at 6:20 p.m.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker Church will start its Chicken Potpie Dinners Sunday, Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take out only. Bring your own containers, no glass.
————
St. Joseph the Worker Church 19th Annual Golf Tournament, four-person Scramble, $55 per golfer, $220 per team, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. Shot Gun Start, at Meadowbrook Golf Course, Gettysburg. To register or for more information, contact Jeff Small at 717-334-8542 or the church at 717-334-2510.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Oct. 8 at the Adams County Farmers Market. Cost is $12; includes half chicken, baked potato, applesauce and a dinner roll. To order, call Linda at 717-398-7119, Cindy at 717-487-9131 or Donna at 570-971-7877. Pre-sale pickup 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for orders is Sept. 26.
————
The Gettysburg American Legion Riders will hold the fourth annual Ride to End Childhood Cancer event at American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., Sunday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit Blake Bumbaugh. Registration at 9 a.m., cost is $20 donation. To make a donation, make checks payable to Post 202 American Legion Riders, with “End Childhood Cancer” in the memo line, and send it to the Legion or just stop by the event to deliver it.
————
The Gettysburg Fire Department will host an Open House on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-4 p.m. The theme is Fire Prevention Passport to Safety with over 20 interactive stations. Those who get nine stamps on a passport will be entered in a drawing for cash prizes. Age groups are child through third grade, and fourth through 12th grade. All ages welcome.
————
Gettysburg VFW Friday Special is four-piece fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll, and dessert. Food served 5-7:30 p.m. Menu also available.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo Sunday, Sept. 25. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive and guaranteed jackpots, 20 regular games, and small games of chance. Limited food menu. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, Sept. 22-24 to benefit its missions program; Thursday and Friday, Sept. 22-23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday is “a dollar a bag day,” 8–11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.