A free outdoor concert featuring ballads, jigs, and other British music is planned Sunday, Aug. 28, at the United Lutheran Seminary campus in Gettysburg.
Local band Cormorant’s Fancy is to perform at 6 p.m. in the pavilion in Schmucker Grove, north of Springs Avenue. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to the seminary chapel at 147 Seminary Ridge.
“Cormorant's Fancy wings across generations and oceans with traditional and contemporary music of Ireland, along with Scotland, Wales, and North America,” according to a Music Gettysburg release.
The band blends “vocals, concertina, fiddle, penny whistle, guitar, keyboards and bodhrán,” according to the release. The latter is a traditional Irish drum. The group features Beth Folkemer, Steve Folkemer, and their daughter Margaret, plus Ricky Czar and Ryan Kozak.
Award-winning Irish step-dancer Allyson Grace Folkemer will also perform.
Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic dinners.
Music Gettysburg is a concert series that showcases international, national, regional, and local musicians. The organization serves the greater south central Pennsylvania region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.