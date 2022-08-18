Outdoor show set

Local band Cormorant's Fancy and Irish step-dancer Allyson Folkemer will present a free outdoor performance Aug. 28 at the United Lutheran Seminary campus in Gettysburg. (Submitted Photo)

A free outdoor concert featuring ballads, jigs, and other British music is planned Sunday, Aug. 28, at the United Lutheran Seminary campus in Gettysburg.

Local band Cormorant’s Fancy is to perform at 6 p.m. in the pavilion in Schmucker Grove, north of Springs Avenue. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to the seminary chapel at 147 Seminary Ridge.

 

