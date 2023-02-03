Nominations for Destination Gettysburg’s annual “Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award” are open. The deadline is Feb. 15, according to a Destination Gettysburg release.
Community members are encouraged to submit names of people in the tourism industry who exemplify dedication and contribution to the Adams County tourism industry.
The award was established in 2016 in recognition of Jim Getty, an Abraham Lincoln presenter and well-known ambassador of the Gettysburg community. Getty passed away in 2015.
The “Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award” is presented to an individual who has exemplified many of the same qualities of Getty – leadership, dedication, contribution to the community and a true champion of the local tourism industry.
Previous winners include Rick Beamer, general manager of the Dobbin House Tavern; Andy Larson, former owner of Larson’s Quality Inn and a founding member of the Gettysburg Travel Council; Paul Witt, owner of the Quality Inn Battlefield and the Best Western Gettysburg; Nancie Gudmestad, owner of the Shriver House Museum; Terry Fox, Licensed Battlefield Guide and leadership developer; and Jacqueline White, owner of the Dobbin House Tavern.
Nominations for the “Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award” are open to anyone who is a contributor, or has contributed in the past, to the tourism community of Adams County.
The Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award will be presented at Destination Gettysburg’s Annual Meeting on March 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.