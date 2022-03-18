As commuters drive by gas stations gawking at how much prices have increased, Commuter Services of PA is trying to help, according to a release from the service.
“Commuter Services is an initiative to help reduce traffic congestion and improve the local air quality by providing options for the work commute, other than driving alone,” the release reads. “Our services are available to employers and commuters within Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties as well as commuters who live or work within one of those nine counties.”
Most commuters do not realize how much their daily trips to and from work add up over the course of a month or a year, according to the release. The following estimates are based on the average cost of commuting by using our commute calculator while using 25 miles as the average miles per gallon and paying $4.42 per gallon:
* If you commute five miles each way to work, your monthly commute costs about $414 and your annual cost of commuting is around $4,977.
* If you commute 10 miles each way to work, your monthly commute costs about $469 and your annual cost of commuting is around $5,630.
* If you commute 20 miles each way to work, your monthly commute costs about $578 and your annual cost of commuting is around $6,937.
By carpooling with one other person, commuters can cut their commuting costs in half, according to the release.
“Through our free customized rideshare and rewards program, Commute PA, commuters can find carpool arrangements. This program can be accessed via the Commute PA app on Android and Apple or directly from our website – PaCommuterServices.org,” the release reads.
Commuters can use this program to locate potential rideshare partners. With an over 83 percent rideshare match rate in 2021, Commute PA will geographically match commuters’ starting and ending locations with the commuters’ work hours, to help form convenient, workable carpool arrangements among people with the same travel needs, according to the release.
The program is a valuable tool for those looking to cut down on their commuting costs as well as bridge the gap for those needing transportation for work.
Commuters can connect directly with others that have similar travel patterns and reach out to start a carpool. In addition to finding rideshare matches, commuters have access to resources for biking, walking, and taking transit. Once a commuter starts using a green mode (carpool, vanpool, telework, bike, walk or transit), they are able to record those trips and earn rewards, which is just an added incentive to enroll in Commute PA.
Emergency Ride Home
Program
Many people think, “I’d like to carpool or ride the bus to work, but what happens if I get sick during the day, or the person I rode with has to leave for some reason? What if my child gets sick at school and I don’t have my car? What if I’m asked to stay late for unexpected overtime?”
Commuter Services knows these concerns can cause many people to think they need their car every day “just in case.”
“To help with this concern, we have an Emergency Ride Home program. This program is for anyone who uses a green mode for work, is enrolled in Commute PA, and is recording their trips. Eligible commuters can receive a reimbursement for an emergency ride up to six time a year,” the release reads.
Next Step
So take the next step, enroll with the free rideshare and rewards program, Commute PA, to start carpooling or contact us at 1-866-579-7433 to whether transit, walking, biking, telecommuting or vanpool would be a good fit.
About Commuter Services
Commuter Services of Pennsylvania’s funding is provided by the Federal Highway Administration through Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the region’s metropolitan planning organizations (MPO). The board includes:
● Lebanon Transit, South Central Transit Authority (BARTA & RRTA) and Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority (CAT & rabbittransit)
● Adams, Franklin, Harrisburg (Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties), Lancaster, Lebanon, Reading and York MPOs.
● The Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC; the Gettysburg Adams, Greater Chambersburg and Lebanon Valley Chambers of Commerce; Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, Lancaster Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the York County Economic Alliance.
