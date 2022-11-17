Five of WellSpan Health’s hospitals have received “A” safety grades for fall 2022 from The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality, according to a WellSpan release.
WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, and WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital all received the “A” safety grades, according to the release.
“Our top priority at WellSpan Health is to provide safe, high-quality care to our patients. Our patients and their loved ones know they will receive exceptional, affordable, and safe care every time they visit a WellSpan facility,” said Dr. Michael Seim, senior vice president and chief quality officer at WellSpan Health. “Being a trusted partner for our patients means providing a level of care that exceeds their expectations every time. These safety grades illustrate our commitment to patient safety.”
The safety grades are issued twice a year. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
Across the country, 30 percent of hospitals received an “A” safety grade this fall. In South Central Pennsylvania, there were only five “A” safety grades awarded to hospitals, all of which were WellSpan facilities.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
WellSpan’s remaining eligible hospital, WellSpan York Hospital, earned a “B” grade, according to the release.
For more information on how WellSpan demonstrates its commitment to quality and safety, visit www.WellSpan.org/Quality.
In addition to the safety awards, WellSpan ranks high in other areas.
WellSpan Health’s six acute care hospitals have earned more than two dozen recognitions for excellent specialty care according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The categories include excellence in stroke, cardiac and critical care, among others. Each hospital also earned multiple five-star distinctions for treatments of issues like COPD and sepsis, according to a WellSpan release.
“When a patient turns to WellSpan Health for high-quality specialty care, we know they are putting their trust in us and we value the opportunity to show what our skilled clinicians can do for them,” said Dr. Michael Seim, senior vice president and chief quality officer at WellSpan Health. “These recognitions stand as a testament to the effort put forth at each of our hospitals by a dedicated team that understands the importance of safe and reliable care.”
Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
WellSpan York Hospital received: America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award™ for a second year in a row (2022-2023); America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award™ in 2023; Neurosciences Excellence Award™ for 2 years in a row (2022-2023); Stroke Care Excellence Award™ for 3 years in a row (2021-2023); Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™ in 2023; Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award™ in 2023
WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital received: 2023 Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™; 2023 Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™; 2023 Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award™; Critical Care Excellence Award™ for 2 years in a row (2022-2023)
WellSpan Health Good Samaritan Hospital received: 2023 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award™; 2023 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention Award™; 2023 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™; Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ for 2 years in a row (2022-2023); 2023 Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™; 2023 Critical Care Excellence Award™
WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital received: America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention Award™ for 12 years in a row (2012-2023); America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™ for six years in a row (2018-2023); Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ for 13 years in a row (2011-2023); Critical Care Excellence Award™ for seven years in a row (2017-2023); Surgical Care Excellence Award™ for 2 years in a row (2022-2023)
WellSpan Health Gettysburg Hospital received: America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award™ for three years in a row (2021-2023)l Stroke Care Excellence Award for four years in a row (2020-2023); 2023 Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™; Critical Care Excellence Award™ for 6 years in a row (2018-2023)
WellSpan Health Waynesboro Hospital received: Three five-star recognitions for treatment of COPD, Stroke and Sepsis; WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital has received the Five-Star Distinction for Treatment of Sepsis for nine years in a row (2015-2023)
Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology here.
