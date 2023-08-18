Despite decades of efforts to improve recycling and waste management practices, Pennsylvanians still experience too much littering and illegal dumping in their communities.
Since 2008, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has held the Gene Capaldi “Lens on Litter” Photo Contest, which focuses on capturing ugly and avoidable examples of littering and galvanizing public commitment to solutions, according to a PRC release.
"PRC encourages Pennsylvanians to submit photos showing the ways in which litter spoils our commonwealth in the hopes that education and action will follow," the release reads.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.
“Littering and dumping impacts Pennsylvanians everywhere and is both an environmental and economic problem,” said Darren Spielman, executive director of PRC. “We must tackle the Commonwealth’s growing waste problem and start moving toward the goals of a zero-waste and circular economy where post-consumer materials are reused and recycled.”
Participants in the photo contest are urged to use their camera or mobile device to snap eye-catching examples of litter in their Pennsylvania community.
The contest is open to amateur photographers only.
Contestants will be divided into two categories: students through 12th grade; and adults.
The first-place winner in each category will receive $500; second-place $250; and third-place $100.
"Entrants are also encouraged to initiate a clean-up of their photographed area for extra judging points," the release reads.
Entries, limit five per person, no smaller than 4-by-6-inches and no larger than 8-by-10-inches, should be sent to PRC Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063.
All entries, including digital, must include the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, email address, title given to photo, location of litter site and how the entrant learned about the contest.
Students should also include age, grade and name of school.
Photos submitted without all required information will be disqualified. All photos may be used by PRC at its discretion.
Program sponsors to date include Carolyn Capaldi, Robert and Mary Capaldi, and Sheetz Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.