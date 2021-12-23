The 12th Annual Gettysburg National 19th Century Base Ball Festival & Tournament returns to Gettysburg for this great Summertime tradition on July 16 and 17, 2022 with a record 32 clubs from all over America converging on Adams County. In 2022, for the first time since 2011, there will be a tournament champion to crown. Some of the finest 19th century base ball clubs from all over the United States will be competing in the single elimination tournament. After a club loses, they will drop down to the festival format that the public has seen the last 10 years at the event.
Tickets for the festival will once again be free and will be available a few months before the event which takes place at 965 Pumping Station Road and the Schroeder Family Farm which is just minutes from the Gettysburg National Military Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.