The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of Aug. 3.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Kall Lefever, 30, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .08-.10, driving a vehicle without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving a vehicle without rear lights, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance April 26, in Huntington Township. The case was waived to county court.
Katelyn Sanders, 25, of Spring Grove, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC above .16, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a traffic lane, reckless driving and five counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substances April 16, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Cody Brodbeck, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, careless driving, driving a vehicle with improper plates, and two counts of fleeing a police officer June 15, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Maria Soto-Lopez, 50, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC between .10-.16, and disregarding a traffic lane April 23, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kyle Hoffnagle, 28, of Abbottstown, was charged with one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia March 25, in Abbottstown. The case was held for county court.
Anthony Russo, 57, of Carlisle, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC above .16, driving under the influence of alcohol, and careless driving May 6, in East Berlin. The case was held for county court.
