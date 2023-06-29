There will be a special flag-raising ceremony at Barlow’s Knoll July 1, at 9 a.m. in commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Civil War battle in Gettysburg.
This special commemorative ceremony is held in memory of all who fought at Gettysburg, all who died at Gettysburg, and in honor and memory of all United States veterans.
Speakers will include Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steven Sims; Adams County Historical Society and Adams County Historian Timothy Smith; David Malgee of the Gettysburg Foundation; Bruce Davis, president of the Gettysburg Civil War Round Table; and Stuart Dempsey of the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides.
A bugler will call “assembly” at 8:55 a.m., followed by an invocation by Rev. Nancy Hale.
The Barlow’s Knoll flag team will raise the colors and Abbie Hoffman will perform the Star Spangled Banner on violin.
All are welcome. Attendees will receive a program and commemorative ribbon. The flag will be flown, weather permitting, July 1-4. There is no rain date for the ceremony.
