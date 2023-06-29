There will be a special flag-raising ceremony at Barlow’s Knoll July 1, at 9 a.m. in commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Civil War battle in Gettysburg.

This special commemorative ceremony is held in memory of all who fought at Gettysburg, all who died at Gettysburg, and in honor and memory of all United States veterans.

