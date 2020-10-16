The local community and friends of Advent Partners-Thrivent Advisory Network are encouraged to gather personal documents and papers to safely discard at a Shred Drive Thru event, according to a release from Elaine Milhimes, director of marketing at Advent Partners.
The event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Advent Partners office, 1400 Proline Place, Gettysburg, near Gateway Gettysburg. Shred materials should be placed in a box in the vehicle’s trunk from which they will be transferred to the on-site shred truck, in an effort to maintain social distancing, according to the release. Limit of four boxes per person.
