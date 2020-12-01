At its November meeting, the board of directors of the Adams County Arts Council welcomed new Executive Director Leona M. Rega and elected its 2021 officers.
The officers elected are as follows: President Roger Lund, owner of The Christmas Haus; First Vice President Nicole Bucher, co-owner of Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium; Second Vice President Pauline LeVan, managing partner of Battlefield Harley-Davidson, Treasurer Stu Kravits, retired from IBM and Lockheed Martin; and Secretary Brenda McCabe, retired Development Director of Hoffman Homes and currently gift shop clerk at Dobbin House Tavern.
