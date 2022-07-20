The Gettysburg Choral Society Inc., a regional chorus of volunteers, will hold auditions on Mondays, Aug. 8 and 15, 7-9 p.m., according to a society release.
Auditions are by appointment only and will be held at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg.
“Singers, at least 18 years of age, who read music, have experience singing in choral groups, and agree to adhere to the rules governing the choral society are encouraged to audition. All vocal parts are welcome to audition, but there is a particular need for tenors and basses,” the release reads.
Each person will be asked to sing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and will be evaluated for range and voice quality. There is no need to prepare any music. Everything needed for the audition will be furnished.
To schedule your audition, text or call the director, John McKay, at 717-476-1054, or email him at zoemckay@aol.com.
The fall rehearsal cycle begins on Sept. 12, culminating with a Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 2. Rehearsals are held each Monday at Trinity UCC in Gettysburg, 7-9 p.m.
