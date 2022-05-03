The Second Annual Adams Apple Bike Ride, organized by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, is scheduled for Saturday, May 7.
Amblebrook Gettysburg, Adams County’s resort-style active adult community, will serve as the starting point, according to a chamber release.
“Whether you are an avid cyclist, or just a weekend rider, this event is designed for you…and for your family. Cyclists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join in the fun on this classic spring ride, which offers 15, 25, 50 and 100-mile routes through the beautiful Adams County countryside. There will be two 50-mile loops, including one through the famous orchard acres of Upper Adams County and one through the farmlands of southern Adams County,” the release reads.
Due to the nature of the ride, there is not a large, designated mass start. Registration will open at 7 a.m. Riders completing the Century course should plan to depart no later than 8 a.m., with short-course riders departing no later than 10 a.m., depending on their anticipated pace and planned distance, according to the release.
SAG Wagon Support vehicles will be available to assist riders. Rest stops providing food and beverages are strategically spaced throughout the 25, 50 and 100-mile routes.
Post-ride food, also included in the registration fee, from Biggerstaff’s Catering and adult beverages from Thirsty Farmer Brew Works will be available from 12-4 p.m.
For additional details and to register, visit bikereg.com/adams-apple-bike-ride or call The Chamber office at 717-334-8151.
