The Adams County Heritage Committee will collect languages samples at this year’s 31st Annual Heritage Festival set for Sunday, Sept. 18, 12-4 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park.
How many different languages are spoken in Adams County?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 7:28 am
The Adams County Heritage Committee will collect languages samples at this year’s 31st Annual Heritage Festival set for Sunday, Sept. 18, 12-4 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park.
How many different languages are spoken in Adams County?
The goal at this year’s festival is to collect as many samples of different languages as possible, according to a festival release.
Anyone who is fluent in a language other than English is invited to stop by the Passport Program Booth to translate and record a short easy script.
Families can also collect passports at the Program Booth that they will then take round to the various country displays scattered through the festival.
Getting the passport stamped at each booth will be a way of finding out about different cultures shared by Adams County residents.
The festival, including music, dance and ethnic food, is free to everyone and will also feature a special children’s activities booth, as well as a variety of heritage demonstrations.
The performance schedule is:
12 noon: Bagpiper: Rodney Yeaple
12:15 p.m.: Roots music: River Rhythm Ramblers
1:10 p.m.: Korean dance: Di Dim Sae and Samulnori
2:10 p.m.: African American storyteller: Oni Lasana
3:10 p.m.: Latino fusion band: Los Monstros
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.