The Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventists (GSDAC) are focusing on two key aspects of Christian life in 2023, Bible study and health support, according to a release from the church, which has scheduled free programs they plan to share with the community.
Lynnwood Spangler, pastor of GSDAC, is leading two Bible Marking Classes which meet at the Gettysburg Adventist Christian School, 1493 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m., through July.
Participants will learn to mark their Bibles in such a way as to be able to give a coherent sermon or just share their testimony with friends and family using Bible verses for emphasis. Pastor Spangler will offer additional, home or church, classes to those not able to attend the two classes at the church. Contact him at lpspangler@paconference.org to set up a time.
Also, weekly on Wednesdays, Robin Heagey and Lisa Beaver will have ‘Friends to Friends – Being Healthy’ at 4:30-5:30 p.m. They will have lifestyle support, light exercise and sharing. In Beaver’s words she invites the community to this free program for “one hour of support from friends. There will be time to share, learn and have accomplishments together. We will have nutrition support; we’ll be moving together and making lifestyle changes. It took a long time to get where we are, and it will take some time to get where we want to be, healthy. We are all in it together.” Beaver advises participants to wear comfortable shoes, bring a water bottle and small towel.
Associate Pastor Godfrey Chundu is offering a Zoom Bible study featuring the topic “The Secret to Healthy Lifestyle.” It will outline eight key, easy ways to have optimal health according to the Bible. This Bible study and support group will meet weekly 7-8 p.m. For Zoom link and more information, email gchundu@paconference.org.
The Gettysburg Adventists are reviving the Gettysburg Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner Club on the first Thursday of each month beginning Feb. 2, at 6-7 p.m. This free dinner club is for people looking for inspiration to include more vegetarian/vegan meals in their repertoire of meals.
Each meal is accompanied with a “health nugget” and the recipe of what was served. An optional love offering can be given.
Additionally, Dottie Poulsen, GSDAC health minister, will sponsor a free Vegetarian/Vegan Recipe Demonstration every fourth Sunday of the month at 4 p.m. This month’s demonstration on Jan. 22, will feature a recipe for homemade meatless meatballs that will “defy anyone’s opinion of meatless meat,” according to the release. Peggy Scott, certified instructor, will share her top-secret recipe with attendees. According to claims by Susan Karppala, GSDA member, “Peggy makes the best meatless meatballs on the planet and will fool most meat-eaters to think they are eating meat.”
The GSDAC Women’s Ministry is offering a Women of the Bible and Me presentation monthly on the second Saturday of the month, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Lastly, there is a one-day Marriage Conference on Feb. 18, at the Lodges in Gettysburg, led by Ruber and Ketty Leal, family ministries co-founders of ForeverONE Ministries. They are also the creators of six Spinners Games designed to bring families together in fun and creative ways. For more information and to register visit https://paconference.org/product/2023-marriage-conference/.
“All members of the community are enthusiastically invited to all these free events,” the release reads.
