The Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventists (GSDAC) are focusing on two key aspects of Christian life in 2023, Bible study and health support, according to a release from the church, which has scheduled free programs they plan to share with the community.

Lynnwood Spangler, pastor of GSDAC, is leading two Bible Marking Classes which meet at the Gettysburg Adventist Christian School, 1493 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m., through July.

