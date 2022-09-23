Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

The Senate State Government Committee approved a bill on Tuesday that will strengthen the state’s open records law, according to a release from the Senate Republican Communications Office.

“Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law is one of the most important tools the public can use to hold its government accountable,” Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) said. “This legislation expands the scope of the open records law to fix oversights and make other improvements long overdue.”

