The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of June 2.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
James Young, 32, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of presenting false identification to a police officer and public drunkenness May 6, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Kaspar Bair, 19, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of simple assault May 7, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Austin, 59, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of theft by taking property lost or delivered by mistake, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property March 4, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Kenneth Smith III, 26, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10-.16, disregarding a traffic lane, and exceeding a 55 mph speed limit by 10 mph April 16, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Anthony Newman, 48, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of driving with a BAC between .10-.16 and three counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance March 14, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Angelo Potts, 50, of Centreville, Md., was charged with one count each of evading arrest on foot, flight to avoid apprehension, and criminal trespass May 13, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
John Ernst, 20, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving an unregistered vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 6, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Nicholas Jones, 22, of Frederick, Md., was charged with one count each of causing a crash that damaged another vehicle, failure to stop and render aid at a crash scene, careless driving, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic lane, passing when prohibited, and operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment March 2, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Charles Nicholson, 44, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count of corruption of minors Jan. 18, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
