Local Boy Scouts of America Troop 75 is planning a “welcome back” event to mark its 75th anniversary, Scoutmaster Bill Walmer said.
A story from the Sept. 14, 1948, edition of the Gettysburg Times described an “installation ceremony” for the then-new troop.
To mark this “great milestone in the history of our troop,” past members and families are invited to an open house at the troop’s cabin in Gardners, Walmer said.
Plans call for the cabin, which the troop has been using since 1971, to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10, he said.
Attendees will have a chance to meet and greet one another while examining historical memorabilia and documents, Walmer said.
Longtime past Scoutmaster Gary Thomas “has been a champion” in preserving the troop’s past. Walmer said. Thomas was his scoutmaster as he worked through the ranks to become an Eagle Scout.
Unlike most troops across the nation, Troop 75 is not sponsored by a specific local organization, he said. Instead, it thrives on donations of goods and dollars from individuals, families, and businesses across the community, as well as fundraisers such as sales of popcorn and beef jerky, Walmer said.
Anyone interested in attending or learning more about the event can call 717-752-6274 and leave a message or email gardnerstroop75@gmail.com, he said.
Eight boys are registered members of the troop and eight adults are registered as well, he said.
