Adams County
Grants are available to support local environmental projects and education through the Adams County Fund for the Environment. Application deadline is June 19, AdamsCountyCF.org.
Lifelong Learning film, Broken Limbs: Apples, Agriculture, and the New American Farmer, is Friday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at SpiriTrust Wellness Café.
Physical Fitness Task Force walk is Wednesday, May 31 at Hoffman Home, 815 Orphanage Road, Littlestown. From Gettysburg take state Route 97 south for five miles; turn right on Hoffman Home Road for two miles; turn right on Orphanage Road; turn left at Entrance 2. Open walk is 4–6 p.m.; at 1 p.m. Susan Cann, Hoffman Home development director, will speak. Walk is about two miles, mostly flat. Walks are free, bring water. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Biglerville
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
The monthly community breakfast at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., is Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 a.m. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365. Breakfasts are the last Saturday of the month.
The third annual community yard sale is Saturday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maps available at 98 N. Main St. St. Paul Lutheran Church is offering spots to set up for people from outside the borough. Email Mayorphil71@gmail.com or text 717-262-8960 for details.
Bingo will be held on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Bonneauville
The Borough of Bonneauville will hold its annual Electronic Devices Recycling Event on Saturday, June 17, 8-10 a.m. at the sewer treatment plant, 86 W. Hanover St. Items only accepted this place/time. Only computers, monitors, computer components and televisions will be accepted. For more information, call the borough office Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 717-334-2662.
Fairfield
Fairfield Union Cemetery, 5020 Fairfield Road, will host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Bring a chair.
Gettysburg
Lincoln Cemetery gates will be open Sunday, May 28, 1-4 p.m. for anyone wishing to pay respects. There will be a Lincoln Cemetery Project Committee representative on hand to answer questions.
Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, sponsors a Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner Club the first Thursday of the month, June 1, at 6 p.m. A free vegetarian and/or vegan meal provided. Preparation instructions and health nugget included. No charge for dinner; freewill offering accepted.
Gettysburg Area High School Class of 1968 will hold its 55th reunion Sunday, June 25, at David and Janet Geyer’s residence. If you are a class member and have not received reservation information, leave a message for Judy at 717-334-3043, or horserider141749@embarqmail.com. Reservations are due June 4.
Church Women United will have an annual picnic Wednesday, June 7, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will be the guests. The event is indoors; members will provide the food, condiments and beverages. Join for food and fellowship.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at SavorHood (old Pike restaurant), 985 Baltimore Pike, parking lot at 10 a.m. on May 30 to walk in the area, with lunch afterward at the new eatery. For more information, call 717-339-9389. Everyone is welcome.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, May 28. Doors open at noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 33 bingo games and small games of chance. Food available for purchase. Call Dawn at 717-353-9413 for information.
Wenksville
The annual Wenksville Memorial Day Service is Saturday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m., rain or shine. The keynote speaker is Air Force Col. Peter Lindquist (ret.), with Adams County Veterans Affairs Director Stan Clark also participating. The event is outdoors; bring a lawn chair. American Legion Post 262 of Biglerville will provide military service.
York Springs
York Springs Lions-sponsored annual Memorial Day service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery, off Town Hill Road, on May 29, at 10 a.m. Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard, Bermudian Springs Eagle Singers, Hanover 16th PA Vol. Co. G, IOOF Lodge #211, and local pastors will assist. The service will highlight “Veterans’ Family Letters,” including those from historical figures and local veterans. A shuttle will be provided to the service site by Wolf’s Bus Lines. Bring a chair for comfort. In case of a heavy rain, the service will be cancelled.
