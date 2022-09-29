An evening of jazz will light up the Majestic Theater Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Music Gettysburg release.

The Unified Jazz Ensemble, one of the Baltimore-Washington area’s finest jazz combos will be joined on stage by the Gettysburg College Choir and narrator Darryl Jones at the 7:30 p.m. concert. The centerpiece of the program will be the world premiere of “Axiom Asunder Redux,” by Gettysburg composer Buzz Jones.

