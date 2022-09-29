An evening of jazz will light up the Majestic Theater Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
The Unified Jazz Ensemble, one of the Baltimore-Washington area’s finest jazz combos will be joined on stage by the Gettysburg College Choir and narrator Darryl Jones at the 7:30 p.m. concert. The centerpiece of the program will be the world premiere of “Axiom Asunder Redux,” by Gettysburg composer Buzz Jones.
The concert will be free of charge, although tickets are required, and can be reserved by calling the Majestic at 717-337-8200 or visiting its box office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Axiom Asunder Redux melds the poetry of Langston Hughes with Blues, Bossa Nova, Bembé, Bebop & Soul Jazz. It was composed by Jones, professor emeritus of music at Gettysburg College’s Sunderman Conservatory and an accomplished jazz bassist. He is an 11-time ASCAPlus Standard Award winner in composition whose commissioned works for concert band, jazz ensemble, orchestra and choir have been performed widely and received enthusiastically by audiences of all ages.
The Unified Jazz Ensemble is dedicated to bringing the best of jazz to audiences of all ages. Founded in 1992, and with it engages listeners in innovative performances of jazz standards and original compositions. Current members are Mike Noonan on vibraphone, John Pineda on bass, Tim Stanley on trumpet, and Frank Russo on drums. They will be joined by Doug Cook on guitar and George Grund on piano.
The Gettysburg College Choir, directed by Robert Natter, is acclaimed for superlative performances of choral literature from the Renaissance era to modern and diverse music. It has toured widely to great acclaim, not only across the United States and Puerto Rico, but also internationally, most recently to Nicaragua, Brazil and Canada.
Darryl Jones is senior associate director of admissions; coordinator for multicultural admission; intercollegiate athletics liaison; and adviser, campus hip-hop dance group at Gettysburg College. He is entering his 38th season as assistant track-and-field coach at the college.
The concert is supported by grants from the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust and the Adams County Arts Council STAR grant program, as well as the Majestic Theater and Music Gettysburg.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region, according to the release. For more information about this and other concerts, call 717-339-1334 or visit the Music Gettysburg website, www.musicgettysburg.org, or email info@musicgettysburg.org.
A ticketed cocktail reception benefitting the Adams County Arts Council will be held Saturday, 6-7 p.m., at the Majestic Theater’s Balcony Patrons Lounge, before the Jazz Tributaries Project concert.
The ticket price of $40 includes live music at the reception and premiere seating at the concert, according to an arts council release.
Complimentary wine, cocktails, and hors d‘oeuvres will be served.
The reception is sponsored by Oscar and Barbara Spicer.
The concert features the dynamic sound of the Unified Jazz Ensemble, Gettysburg College Choir, and the premier performance of Axiom Asunder Redux, a jazz suite composed by Buzz Jones. The concert is free, and tickets are required.
To purchase tickets, visit the ACAC’s website, adamsarts.org; call, 717-334-5006; or stop by, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
For more information about Cocktails & Jazz, and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events, or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
