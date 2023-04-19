Bonneauville Borough will hold a paper shredding event on Friday, April 21, for residence as well as anyone from the area.
It will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Anyone can bring their items to be shredded., according to a borough release.
There is no charge to residents of Bonneauville but there will be a charge of $3 per box for non-residents.
“Please bring proof of address,” the release reads.
The box size should be no larger than a copy paper box. No is no limit to to number of boxes.
“You pay can pay with cash, money orders or checks payable to the Bonneauville Borough,” the release reads.
The shredding event will be held at the Bonneauville Borough Sewer Plant, 8 W. Hanover St., Bonneauville.
Items that can be shredded include clean paper, any size or color; blueprints; newspapers; magazines; brochures; mail including window envelopes; photographs; credit cards; and file folders.
There is no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands.
For more information, call the borough office at 717-334-2662, weekdays, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
