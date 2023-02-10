Margie Lewis

Lewis

Hanover recently welcomed Margie Lewis as its new borough manager.

Lewis, a native of Lakewood, Ohio, who was raised in York County, has spent her career in government service, locally with York County Parks and Manheim Township, Lancaster County and regionally as a civilian with the Army Corps of Engineers, according to a release from Hanover Borough.

