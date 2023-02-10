Hanover recently welcomed Margie Lewis as its new borough manager.
Lewis, a native of Lakewood, Ohio, who was raised in York County, has spent her career in government service, locally with York County Parks and Manheim Township, Lancaster County and regionally as a civilian with the Army Corps of Engineers, according to a release from Hanover Borough.
"She most recently served as executive director of recreation, District #1, in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, where her role included oversight of district-owned water, sewer, and roadway systems, as well as personnel and facility management and recreation programming," the release reads.
Lewis earned her bachelor of science degree from York College and her master of science degree from Clemson University. In addition to municipal leadership, Lewis recently served as president of the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society, 2020–2022, as well as committee roles in the National Recreation and Park Association.
In her role as borough manager, Lewis will oversee the administration of all municipal departments of the borough of Hanover except for the police department and will provide a central point of accountability for the administration of borough government while serving as a central point of contact to help Hanover citizens participate in local government.
“On behalf of borough council, I am most pleased to welcome Margaret Lewis to the position of borough manager,” said William W. Reichart II, borough council president. “I am confident that she brings a multitude of skills to the management of the borough’s business and an array of talents to forming and fostering the borough’s relationships and interests. Margie’s experience, high work ethic, and drive are self-evident. Council looks forward to long tenure and association with Manager Lewis.”
The Borough of Hanover, York County, was incorporated in 1815. It is governed by the borough council, overseen by the borough manager, and staffed by administrative, public service, public works, sewer, water, refuse and engineering professionals, according to the release. Known as the Snack Food Capital of the World, Hanover is home, to not only numerous food industries but also to manufacturing, technology, and sales. Hanover Borough offices, located at 44 Frederick St., can be reached at 717-637-3877 or online at info@HanoverBoroughPA.gov. More information is also available at www.HanoverBoroughPA.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.