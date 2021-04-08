The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) will hold its annual meeting as a virtual event on Wednesday, April 14, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Members and anyone interested in learning more about watershed protection in Adams County are welcome to join this free event; simply email the board president, Pat Naugle, at psnaugle99@embarqmail.com to receive a Zoom invitation.
