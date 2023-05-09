Adams County

South Mountain Antique Engine Assoc. Inc. will hold a tractor drive on Saturday, May 13, at the South Mountain Fairgrounds, Arendtsville. Registration at 8 a.m.; tractors leave fairgrounds at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to drive their farm tractor on the 20-mile route through Menallen and Franklin townships. Contact Adam Brown at 717-752-7381 or Ben Dubbs at 717-502-2336 for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.