Mid-Day Toastmasters meetings for April are scheduled for Tuesdays, April 12 and 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturdays, April 2 and 16, 9-10 a.m., according to a Toastmasters release
For May, meetings are set for Tuesdays, May 10 and 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturdays, May 7 and 21, from 9-10 a.m.
Join by zoom at https://tinyurl.com/zoomwithjim or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3623476664. For more information, visit https://4139.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Guests are always welcome, according to the release. For information call Jim at 908-421-6151.
Toastmasters International is a world leader in communications and leadership development with over 15,900 clubs in 142 countries, according to the release. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org
Toastmasters International is 97 years old, and the leading nonprofit dedicated to effective oral communication and leadership. Members meet to deliver and evaluate prepared and impromptu speeches in an effort to become better speakers and leaders. Call 800-9WE-SPEAK or surf http://www.toastmasters.org/.
